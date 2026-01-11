How Former Disney Boss Michael Eisner Helped Save The Star Trek Franchise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's difficult to imagine pop culture without "Star Trek." The franchise spans literally hundreds of episodes of television and more than a dozen movies across six decades. A pivotal moment came in 1979 when the series made the jump to the big screen with "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Though it's a movie that many accuse of being boring, it was crucial to securing the future of the franchise, and a legendary Hollywood executive is largely to thank for the movie's existence.

Michael Eisner, who preceded Bob Iger as the longtime CEO of Disney, was serving as the newly-minted president of Paramount in 1976. One of his first orders of business was to bring "Star Trek" to theaters. "The project should have been done in 1975, but the enthusiasm wasn't there," Eisner said to the New York Times in January 1979. "Frankly, I think my predecessors made a mistake. There was a lack of understanding of how important TV is. 'Star Trek' already had its audience."

Even though Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek: The Original Series" ended its three-season run in 1969, its impact was lasting. Science fiction was also having a big moment, with "Star Wars" breaking box office records in 1977, and other sci-fi pictures, like Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," finding success around this time. Eisner saw an opportunity.

He boldly promised at the time that "Star Trek will be the biggest picture we have ever made." The executive also demonstrated an understanding of the challenge that making this movie represented in terms of working for a wider audience: