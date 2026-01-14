The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Disagrees With A Star Trek Writer's Replicator Opinion

The replicators are perhaps the most miraculous technology on "Star Trek." Officially codified on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," replicators are in-wall alcoves on a starship that can convert energy directly into edible, nutritious food. Replicators are programmed with a wide variety of recipes, so Starfleet officers have ready access to their favorite foods and drinks at any time. The replicators are one of the key "Star Trek" technologies that dictate the show's overall utopian themes. In a world where food can literally be manifested out of thin air, no one will ever starve.

Replicators can also be used for other small, portable items, and officers are sometimes seen replicating gifts, books, hand tools or other items. However, to ensure that "Star Trek" isn't totally free of drama, replicators have their limitations as well. They can't replicate booze, for one. They also can't replicate weapons. They certainly can't replicate anything living, which would be a whole ethical can of worms. And they can't replicate large-scale items like furniture. Starships still have to be built piece by piece, and independently powered. The idea of replicating an entire starship would rob "Star Trek" of any traditional tension.

Still, many of "Star Trek's" writers hated the replicators for how convenient they were. Ira Steven Behr, the showrunner of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," called them a sign of a "doomed, finished society." Ronald D. Moore also hated them; there is no drama, he felt, if any character can manifest all the tools they need.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the "Star Trek"-adjacent series "The Orville," was recently interviewed by TrekMovie, and he openly disagreed with Behr and Moore. He felt that the replicators were a necessary element to Trek's glorious, optimistic future.