Why Star Trek's Replicators Outraged Some Of The Series' Biggest Writers

"Star Trek" was initially meant to be a portrait of a technological utopia set in a future when humanity had outgrown war, shed religion, and put money behind it. In the best of cases, the franchise revealed a world without want or starvation, having become so well-organized that resources could be freely shunted about the galaxy on miraculous faster-than-light starships. Most notably, starting with "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Federation vessels were equipped with magical food replicators, which rearranged energy into edible matter. One could walk up to a food slot on the wall — everyone's personal quarters had one — and order anything from a glass of water to a six-course meal. Famously, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) would order "Tea. Earl Grey. Hot."

Replicators are such a miraculous technology, that the writers of "Star Trek" had to begin inventing limitations merely for dramatic reasons. It's now been established repeatedly throughout "Star Trek" that replicated food ... isn't that good. Replicators can create a meal, but it will taste a little bland and synthetic. Also, booze is not available through replicators, which may be wise aboard a starship.

This meant the real-life chefs and winemakers of the future have become comfortably smug. There are still restaurants in the 24th century, and certain cooking traditions have persisted. Replicators have eliminated want, but fresh ingredients are still valued for their taste and quality.

In Terry J. Erdmann's and Paula M. Block's invaluable sourcebook "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion," showrunner Ira Steven Behr is quoted as to how much he hated replicators as a concept, and how he tried to write around them as often as possible.