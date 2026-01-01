The Simpsons Season 36 Brings A Historic Meeting Of Two Homers

"The Simpsons" is an institution. It's one of the most influential TV shows of all time (let alone animated sitcoms) and remains beloved by millions of U.S. viewers.

Around the world, however, "The Simpsons" sounds different. That's because the show has been dubbed over in several languages globally, with various casts doing their own interpretations of the characters. The French dubbing of the series is notorious for giving different accents to certain non-white characters, like having Apu speak with a Goan Portuguese accent, or Kirk Van Houten talk with a Brussels accent. Dubbing is an art form that's as important as the original voice acting. At its best, it's more than just a translation; it's also a localization and adaptation, and the dub actors become as important as the originals.

In "The Simpsons" season 37, episode 12 (titled "¡The Fall Guy-Yi-Yi!"), the show finally pays homage to dub actors — specifically, the Latin American Spanish dub (there is a separate Castilian Spanish dub) — by featuring a historic meeting between two Homer Simpsons. The episode centers on Bumblebee Man, who gets his own origin story and decides to hire Homer (Dan Castellaneta) as his stunt double after wrecking his body from years of doing slapstick comedy. The two then form a friendship in a storyline that references Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," all the while exploring the pains and art of stunt doubling.

Most of all, "¡The Fall Guy-Yi-Yi!" is notable for having Bumblebee Man be voiced by none other than Humberto Vélez, who's voiced Homer in Latin American Spanish for years. Not only that, Vélez also cameos as himself at the end of the episode, where he does his iconic Homero voice in Spanish.