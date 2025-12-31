The Simpsons Season 37 Recasts A Side Character With The Perfect Voice Actor

"The Simpsons" is an institution, a show that's redefined not only animation but television itself. It's a show full of memorable characters who populate the town of Springfield and make it come to life. These side characters are so unique and distinct that an episode dedicated to telling side stories with them ranks as one of the all-time greatest "Simpsons" episodes (according to us).

That being said, "The Simpsons" has not been free of controversy. Like many other animated projects, the show keeps some costs down by giving actors multiple roles, including giving white voice actors several characters of color — some of which are little more than ugly stereotypes. This, of course, isn't restricted to "The Simpsons," but has plagued animation since its inception, with iconic characters like Speedy Gonzales starting out as little more than a crude caricature before Latin American audiences embraced the character as one of their own.

Since the pandemic, characters like Apu and Bumblebee Man have been pushed to the background, barely seen let alone heard. It makes sense, of course, and it's a better choice than to continue to write them as racist stereotypes. And yet, the latest episode of "The Simpsons" shows a better way, a way to not only keep these characters in the forefront, but make them more relevant than ever and pay homage to their history.

This starts with a recast of Bumblebee Man. Originally voiced by Hank Azaria from 1992 to 2020, the character was briefly recast with Eric Lopez voicing the character from 2020 until 2022. Now, at least for one episode in season 37, it is Humberto Vélez who voiced the character in his very first all-English role in the show — and he's the perfect choice for the future of Bumblebee Man.