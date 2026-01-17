Clint Eastwood's 2002 Thriller Was A Commercial Flop That Deserves Another Look

Clint Eastwood was 72 years old in 2002, and he looked it. He hadn't aged gracefully, he'd just aged like people tend to do. That already weathered facade just got craggier and craggier, and there was nothing Eastwood could or cared to do about it. What he could control was his physique, and you were well aware that if you messed with this septuagenarian, he'd leave you with the cleanest clock in town.

As such, Eastwood could've easily made another Dirty Harry movie, and, despite that ever-wrinkling face, carried it off. But Eastwood loathes inauthenticity. He knew that most cops of Harry Callahan's age have fled to Florida or Arizona to live off their pension. And he'd already played the too-old-for-this-s*** card in the awful "The Rookie" and the sublime "In the Line of Fire." If he wanted to make a law enforcement action flick at 72, it wasn't enough for the film to acknowledge his mortality. It had to be explicitly about his mortality.

Michael Connelly's crime novel "Blood Work" was a perfect piece of material through which Eastwood could ponder the looming specter of death. The story centers on Terry McCaleb (Eastwood), an FBI Agent who, after suffering a near-fatal heart attack while chasing a suspected serial killer, receives a new heart and retires to a quiet life on a fishing boat in Long Beach. His uneventful yet unhappy existence is disrupted when Graciella Rivers (Wanda De Jesus), the sister of the murdered woman whose heart saved McCaleb's life, asks him to track down her sibling's killer. He feels duty-bound to honor her request, but he gets more than he bargained for when the serial killer he never caught resurfaces to torture him anew.