A Gremlins Easter Egg Ties The Movie To A '60s Sci-Fi Classic

Joe Dante was a pop culture obsessive before it was cool. Throughout his career, Dante has slipped references and cameos into his movies, reminding savvy viewers of his favorite films and TV shows. He even made a movie in 1993, "Matinee," that was wholly a tribute to one of the greatest American directors, William Castle, a notorious showman known for his in-theater gimmicks. In his 1984 classic "Gremlins," he threw in so many in-jokes and references that only fellow pop culture obsessives and/or industry insiders might be able to spot them all. To cite one example, Billy (Zach Galligan) has a conversation with an older fellow named Mr. Jones about drawing and art, and Mr. Jones is played by Chuck Jones, the legendary director of some of the best "Looney Tunes" cartoons.

Billy's dad, Rand (Hoyt Axton), is an inventor in "Gremlins," and his malfunctioning gadgets may explain his attraction to gremlins. Gremlins, during World War II, were the imaginary imps blamed for inexplicable airplane malfunctions. Halfway through the movie, Rand attends an invention convention where he intends to hawk his wares and check out what other inventors are coming up with. In one notable scene, Rand is speaking on a pay phone while inventors bustle past him. One such attendee has seemingly invented Robbie the Robot from the 1956 movie "Forbidden Planet." Behind Rand, one can see an old man seated in a strange, steaming contraption encrusted with glowing red widgets, levers, and an outside metal disc.

Cinema fans will recognize that contraption as the time machine from George Pal's 1960 film adaptation of H.G. Wells' "The Time Machine." Yes, someone invented the best-known time machine. What happens next is utterly hilarious.