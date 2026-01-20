Before Ghosts, Rose McIver Starred In A Hit DC Comics Adaptation

"Ghosts," the cheerfully breezy CBS sitcom inspired by the BBC series of the same name, has a quirky tradition. The show, to quickly recap, takes place in an old manor that married couple Samantha/Sam (Rose McIver) and Jayanth/Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) share with a menagerie of ghosts, whom only Sam can hear and see after a near-death experience. Almost every year, typically around Christmas, Sam and/or Jay are possessed by a ghost after being shocked (inadvertently or deliberately) by electricity and falling on them. Like much of its mythology, "Ghosts" wisely avoids digging too deeply into the "How does that work?" of it all.

Why bring this up? Because Sam tends to be possessed more often than Jay, and for good reason. As fantastic as Ambudkar is at channeling his co-stars' mannerisms and pretending their onscreen counterparts are possessing Jay, nobody excels at this particular style of acting (playing fictional characters who gain the attributes of other fictional characters) quite like McIver, as she proved for five seasons from 2015-2019 with her work on "iZombie."

Adapted from the DC/Vertigo comic of the same name (itself created by writer Chris Robertson and artist Michael Allred), The CW's "iZombie" series was developed and run by "Veronica Mars" creator Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, a writer/producer on the latter show who also co-penned the "Veronica Mars" feature film. With bonafides like that, you may not be surprised to learn that "iZombie" centers on Olivia "Liv" Moore (McIver), a young blonde woman who, like Veronica Mars, takes to a career investigating crimes after a traumatic event upends her former life. But where Veronica is a sleuth in the hardboiled noir detective tradition, Liv is a plucky zombie whose brain-munching allows her to solve murders ... though there's more to the show than that.