Avatar: Fire And Ash's Eywa Twist Was Hiding In Plain Sight All Along

Eywa has no dominion here ... but spoilers do. Read no further if you haven't yet watched "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is a fascinating movie. This is James Cameron's first proper sequel, and it suffers because of it. As the second and third "Avatar" movies were famously once meant to be a single movie before Cameron decided to split them up, there is a lot of overlap between "The Way of Water" and this film. That being said, to just say "Fire and Ash" is a rehash of themes and plot points completely misses the point of what Cameron does in this film.

This is the most plot-heavy and thematically dense of the three movies by far, with James Cameron exploring ideas such as pacifism (in his most overt criticism of it to date), religion, identity, culture, and parenthood. Sure, some of the broad strokes are similar to "The Way of Water," but this movie introduces not one but two new and fascinating Na'vi clans that further flesh-out the world of Pandora. There's also a game-changing storyline in which Jack Champion's Spider becomes the first human being to not only breathe the Pandoran air, but to evolve to develop a kuru, perform tsaheylu, and connect to Eywa herself.

Eywa is a key figure in "Avatar: Fire and Ash," not only as a deity but also as an actual player in the story. Cameron explores themes of religion and its role in society with this movie, especially through Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), the mysterious child of Grace Augustine (also Weaver), who gets seizures whenever she connects to Eywa. The big reveal of the movie — that Kiri truly has no father — has been hiding right there in the film's title all along.