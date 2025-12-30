Why Danny Ramirez Left HBO's The Last Of Us Before Season 3

The second season of HBO's "The Last of Us" put every character through the wringer. Surviving a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the infected is bad enough, but season 2 brought the worst of human impulses to the forefront, setting the stage for a climactic third season. While this upcoming season was greenlit back in April, co-showrunner Neil Druckmann stepped away three months later, leaving Craig Mazin in charge. This isn't the only major change that season 3 has to contend with, as Danny Ramirez, who played Manny in Season 2, will not be reprising this role in the upcoming season. Per Entertainment Weekly, Ramirez will be recast due to scheduling conflicts.

Ramirez is best known for playing Joaquin Torres/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is even set to appear in the highly-anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday." You might also remember him as Lieutenant Mickey Garcia in "Top Gun: Maverick" and Wes in "The Gifted." The actor's future projects include Julius Onah's "Samo Lives," which also stars Antony Starr and Jeffrey Wright (who voiced Isaac Dixon in "The Last of Us Part II" and also played the character in season 2 of the HBO series).

Manny is introduced alongside Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who emerges as the primary antagonist in season 2, at least from Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel's (Pedro Pascal) perspectives. While Manny's presence is somewhat low-key compared to the rest of Abby's group, he has been portrayed as a loyal, cautious personality so far. He is, however, capable of extreme ruthlessness, as evidenced by his actions to support Abby's quest for revenge in season 2.