Netflix Edits Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Episode To Fix Glaring Mistake
"Stranger Things" might not be able to fix some of its plot holes, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer are prone to cleaning up its minor errors. That has remained the case with season 5, volume 2, with some fans noticing that a flaw in Holly Wheeler's (Nell Fisher) clothing has been edited out since the episodes first dropped, be it by the "Stranger Things" creative team or someone else. (Thanks for spotting the update, Reddit.)
The error in question originally occurred in "Chapter Seven: The Bridge," which sees Holly stuck in one of Vecna's (Jamie Bower Campbell) vine prisons. In the pre-edited blink-and-you-will-miss-it moment, an Under Armour logo is clearly visible under her clothing, and that's a problem. The Under Armour brand was founded in the 1990s, but "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2 (and the show at large) takes place in the '80s, so Holly would've needed to time travel a few years into the future to have picked up that shirt. And yes, although we previously theorized that "Stranger Things" season 5 would feature time travel, this wasn't what we had in mind.
Of course, this is a minor issue in the grand scheme of things, and anyone who watches season 5 moving forward won't notice it anymore. That said, folks seem to be happy about the decision to retroactively edit Holly's '90s attire out of the show.
The George Lucas approach strikes again on Stranger Things
The Duffer Brothers have been more than open about their George Lucas approach to "Stranger Things." Like the "Star Wars" creator before them, they've used the magic of digital wizardry to change minor details only the eagle-eyed fans typically notice. The most notable example was when they changed Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) original birthday after a season 4 episode that takes place on the same date didn't acknowledge it. The Duffers flat-out admitted an oversight on their part afterward, but they've been open about combing through the series and updating minuscule mistakes.
With that in mind, the Holly Wheeler clothing update shouldn't be unexpected. Still, some folks appreciate the Duffers' minor changes (assuming it was them who made the edits this time around), even if they believe the hiccups should have been spotted earlier. As one fan wrote in the aforementioned Reddit thread:
"At least they're paying attention to the internet discourse. It's crazy to me for such a major show nobody in editing or anywhere in the production process caught that."
If you want to see "Stranger Things" in its original un-edited form, physical media is the way to go. It might actually be fun to go through all of the DVD and Blu-ray episodes again to try and spot the differences between them and their current Netflix incarnations.
"Stranger Things" will wrap things up for good when its series finale premieres December 31, 2025, on Netflix.