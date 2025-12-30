Netflix Edits Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Episode To Fix Glaring Mistake

"Stranger Things" might not be able to fix some of its plot holes, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer are prone to cleaning up its minor errors. That has remained the case with season 5, volume 2, with some fans noticing that a flaw in Holly Wheeler's (Nell Fisher) clothing has been edited out since the episodes first dropped, be it by the "Stranger Things" creative team or someone else. (Thanks for spotting the update, Reddit.)

The error in question originally occurred in "Chapter Seven: The Bridge," which sees Holly stuck in one of Vecna's (Jamie Bower Campbell) vine prisons. In the pre-edited blink-and-you-will-miss-it moment, an Under Armour logo is clearly visible under her clothing, and that's a problem. The Under Armour brand was founded in the 1990s, but "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2 (and the show at large) takes place in the '80s, so Holly would've needed to time travel a few years into the future to have picked up that shirt. And yes, although we previously theorized that "Stranger Things" season 5 would feature time travel, this wasn't what we had in mind.

Of course, this is a minor issue in the grand scheme of things, and anyone who watches season 5 moving forward won't notice it anymore. That said, folks seem to be happy about the decision to retroactively edit Holly's '90s attire out of the show.