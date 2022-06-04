Maybe Will's So Sad In Stranger Things Season 4 Because Even The Duffers Forgot His Birthday

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was once central to the "Stranger Things" story, as his disappearance into the Upside Down dimension served as the narrative lynchpin for season 1. Since then, however, Will has faded to the background a bit, leading some to suggest that the show is failing his character by keeping him sidelined. It's as if the series has treated Will, the perennial outcast, the way society itself does: not just bullying him, but even forgetting his birthday.

"Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently spoke with Variety about the show's fourth season, which sees Will in a sad state, perhaps because of his unrequited love for his friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). When the interviewer pointed out an Easter egg that fans had noticed — namely, a camera with the date of March 22 in the second episode of season 4 — it came to light that Will's birthday had slipped the Duffer Brothers' minds altogether.

"Clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will's birthday," Matt Duffer explained. "So the debate now is whether we adjust Will's birthday or we just let it be really sad."

"Stranger Things" first premiered on Netflix in 2016, and Duffer also pointed out that they don't have a continuity expert on hand, saying: