Chainsaw Man's Creator Wrote A Found Footage Movie... As A Comic Book

Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of "Chainsaw Man," adores movies and brings that love into his comics. Makima, the eerie antagonist of "Chainsaw Man," shares her creator's cinephilia. One chapter, adapted in the recent "Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc," sees Makima bring our hero Denji out on a movie marathon date. "Reze Arc" itself is Fujimoto exploring romance movie/romcom conventions, then brutally twisting them. In the climax of "Chainsaw Man" Part 1, Makima explains she only wants to cleanse the world of ills — including bad movies.

In Fujimoto's first serialized manga, the web series "Fire Punch," vengeance-seeking hero Agni gets a hanger-on, Togata. A movie-obsessive, Togata wants to film Agni's revenge and isn't above manipulating others to stage the best "scenes." Fujimoto revisited documentaries in his 2022 one-shot "Goodbye, Eri," released between "Chainsaw Man" Parts 1 and 2. The 200-page comic is framed through the lens of a cell phone camera — a comic "shot" like a found footage film. Yet somehow, "Goodbye Eri" is one of the only Fujimoto works (along with "Fire Punch") that hasn't been made into an anime yet, even though its formal tricks all pull from cinema.

"Goodbye, Eri" follows a young Japanese boy named Yuta, who at his terminally ill mother's request films her dying days. The first 20-pages of the comic play out like this, before it's revealed the panels we were seeing were from Yuta's finished movie, which is screening for his classmates and then panned (because he chose to end it with him running from an explosion). Everyone hates Yuta's "insensitive" movie... except a girl named Eri, who decides to teach Yuta how to make a better film by making him watch dozens of movies with her. The comic follows Yuta filming his days with Eri, which too may be numbered.