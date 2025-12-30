One Of Marty Supreme's Craziest Moments Really Happened In Real Life

This article contains spoilers for "Marty Supreme."

Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme" is sorta, kinda, party inspired by the real-life table tennis champion Marty Reisman. Really, Safdie just took the outsized personality of Reisman and translated it into a very similar character, then invented a new life and new adventures for him. In real life, Reisman was a notoriously good table tennis player at a time when it wasn't widely recognized by the athletic community. He was also famous for his incessant hustling, often faking low skill levels only to make big bets and skunk any takers. He was also a showman, performing crazy ping pong stunts as an opener for the Harlem Globetrotters.

In the movie, "Marty Mauser" was played by Timothée Chalamet. Mauser was just as much of a fast-talking hustler as Reisman, and he also performed with the Globetrotters, but he was also said to have impregnated a married woman, to have fallen in with a gangster (Abel Ferrara) over a pet dog, and to have survived a collapsing bathtub accident. "Marty Supreme" climaxes during an exhibition ping pong match in Japan, against the fictional Endo Kato (based on the real-life champ Hiroji Satoh).

The fictional Marty was friends with a Hungarian ping pong champ named Bela Kletzki (Géza Röhrig). This character was extrapolated from the real-life table tennis champion Alojzy "Alex" Ehrlich, said to be the best player in Polish history. The Kletzki character tells a story partway through "Marty Supreme" about how he was once a denizen of Auschwitz, and how he once was able to sneak some contraband honey into the camp by smearing it onto his body under his clothes.

As it happens, that's a true story from Ehrlich's own life. This was confirmed in a recent article in Rolling Stone.