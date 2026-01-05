A Chainsaw Man Character Originates From One Of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Earliest Manga

Spoilers for "Chainsaw Man" up to chapter 98 follow.

"Chainsaw Man" season 2 has been officially greenlit, but with the success of "Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc," that's hardly surprising. Fans of the original "Chainsaw Man" manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto know there is more story to tell, and "Reze Arc" foreshadowed the season 2 endgame just like the original manga chapters did.

The lead of "Chainsaw Man" is Denji, an impoverished Japanese boy who hunts Devils for money, monsters that embody humanity's fears. After being murdered and dismembered by the Yakuza, Denji is revived with the Chainsaw Devil as his heart. Makima, a head of the Devil-hunting Public Safety division, "adopts" Denji to set him hunting Devils.

Makima is revealed to be the story's main villain; she's the Control Devil, and wants Chainsaw Man's power to reshape the world. Denji can defeat Makima and, to prevent her body from regenerating, cooks and eats her corpse. Makima promised she'd give Denji a decent meal, and she fulfills that bargain in death. When a Devil dies, though, they reincarnate.

"Chainsaw Man Part 1" ends with Denji adopting the reincarnated Control Devil, named Nayuta. She resembles a child-version of Makima, but with black hair; the hope is that with Denji as her big brother, she won't turn into the love-deprived monster Makima was. However, Nayuta isn't only familiar because she resembles Makima.

You see, "Reze Arc" wasn't the only Fujimoto anime to release this year. An anthology, "Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26," adapts eight one-shot manga he wrote in his youth. One of those is "Nayuta of the Prophecy," about a girl with demonic horns and the potential to destroy the world. Fujimoto's ending for "Chainsaw Man Part 1" is him reusing the essence of "Nayuta."