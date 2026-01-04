Heated Rivalry's Sophie Nélisse Starred In One Of The Best Detective Movies You've Never Seen

Whether you know her as Rose Landry from "Heated Rivalry" or Shauna Shipman from "Yellowjackets," Sophie Nélisse is a talent to watch. The Québécoise actress has been acting since childhood; her first major role was in 2013's "The Book Thief," about a young girl living in Nazi Germany. Nélisse has since added a resume of other films under her belt, from another WWII drama, "Irena's Vow," to mystery-comedy "The Kid Detective."

What happens when Encyclopedia Brown, the precocious kid detective who solves minor mysteries around town, grows up? According to "The Kid Detective," that experience would give him inflated self-importance, so he'd peak early. Abe Appelbaum (Adam Brody) is a former kid detective grown into a struggling private investigator. The charm of his solving small mysteries wore off to townspeople once he left middle school, but even at 32, he's sticking to his path. Then one day, a teenager named Caroline (Nélisse) walks into Abe's office and asks him to solve a real crime: the murder of her boyfriend, Patrick.

"The Kid Detective" premiered in late 2020, which was very bad timing for a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie's writer-director Evan Morgan, in an appearance on the "My First Picture" podcast, looked at the silver lining and argued there was less theatrical competition for "The Kid Detective."

"For an indie, all you really hope is that people are going to be aware that the movie exists," Morgan said. The movie ultimately only pulled about $360,000 at the box office, but "The Kid Detective" has gotten more attention since it started streaming. The movie was released just before Nélisse broke out, thanks to "Yellowjackets," and fans of hers owe it to themselves to watch it.