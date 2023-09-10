Irena's Vow Review: Sophie Nelisse Proves She's A Star In This Beautiful Story Of Human Endurance [TIFF 2023]

In Eastern Poland in 1939, Irena Gut (Sophie Nélisse) works as a nurse. She's just found out that Poland has been invaded by Germany, and her whole life is about to change. Before she knows it, Irena is ushered away to a munitions factory where she does intensive labor all hours of the day. She's been separated from her mother and sisters and is told her only chance of survival is to assist the German war effort.

Impressed by her "German" heritage (Irena is not aware of any actual German background), Major Rugmer (Dougray Scott) reassigns Irena to a new placement, doing domestic housework. There, she works under Herr Schulz (Andrzej Seweryn), who tells her she's to supervise the work of 11 Jewish tailors — their work has been unsatisfactory, and it's suspected they've been lying about their abilities. Shulz gives Irena valuable advice on how to survive her miserable circumstances: "Look at your own two feet, taking one step at a time." The moment you start worrying about someone else besides yourself is when danger takes over.

Irena however, has no intention of doing that — you don't get into nursing to not take care of other people. Irena immediately establishes a rapport with the Jewish people, who feel a sense of camaraderie — Irena, just like them, has been forced into this circumstance. She learns the names of all 11 of the people she supervises and helps them with their work so they don't get punished. When Irena overhears a plan to exterminate every Jew in the town, she springs to action. She proposes an idea that might just be crazy: she's going to hide all 11 of them in the last place anyone would expect — the home of Major Rugmer. Directed by Louise Archambault ("Gabrielle") in her English-language debut, "Irena's Vow" is a timely portrait of resisting hatred, and how far you're willing to go to do the right thing.