5 Action Movies From 1985 That Are Better Than Anything Released Today

1985 was a year of nostalgia. The biggest hits of 1985 were all throwbacks of one kind or another, each one designed to stress the glories of American exceptionalism. Robert Zemeckis' "Back to the Future," for example, saw Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) thrown back in time to the 1950s, when America was more purely conservative, and where he could discover his roots in a simpler, squarer time. "Rambo: First Blood Part II" saw Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) return to Vietnam where he could symbolically win the war this time. "Rocky IV" saw Rocky (Stallone again) in a brazen jingoistic film about a muscled American boxer using his down-home, organically-grown strength to fight off a massive, lab-trained super-Russian. It was all so embarrassing.

When it came to action, ultra-masculinity was the word of the day. Action stars were often bulging with steroid enhanced (and sweat-glistening) muscles, and they were almost always well-armed. A hero was defined by their capacity to murder with efficiency, often killing far more people than the villains they fought. In only one of the films below was the hero praised for their lithe, capable, acrobatic abilities. Action films of 1985 often saw their heroes proving a lesson to villains via the blitzkrieg method. If you dared to kidnap one girl in 1985, her dad had the moral right to murder 1,000 people. If you operated a street gang, an ex-architect would level your whole apartment building with a machine gun. 1985 was an aggressive time in the cinemas.

The action films of 1985 weren't exactly cinema classics, but they are exhilarating for how unguardedly overwrought they are. Action cinema of 1985 was screamingly demonstrative, almost operatic, and often dumb. But it was always amazingly entertaining. The following five films are some of the genre's best.