Bruce Willis Starred In A 2006 Animated Box Office Hit That Never Got A Sequel

"Over the Hedge" began its life as a rather good newspaper comic strip in 1995. The strip, created by Michael Fry and T. Lewis, was about a roguish raccoon named RJ and a persnickety turtle named Verne who had to face the encroaching development of local human suburbs that were recently built on their woodland paradise. RJ loved the approach of humans, as it gave him an opportunity to steal junk food from their trash cans and watch TV through their windows. Verne was a calmer, more Zen character who was careful to treat everyone with kindness. The strip was thoughtful and gentle while still being funny and full of slapstick. The strip is still running to this day.

"Over the Hedge" became popular enough in the mid-2000s to warrant a high-profile, feature film adaptation, overseen by DreamWorks Animation. The "Over the Hedge" movie was directed by Tim Johnson ("Antz," "Home," "Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas") and Karey Kirkpatrick, and it had a high profile cast that included Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, Wanda Sykes, William Shatner, and pop star Avril Lavigne. Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara played a couple of porcupines, and Nick Nolte played a bear. The human characters were voiced by Allison Janney and Thomas Haden Church. The premise of the film was the same as the strip: some gentle woodland creatures find that the suburbs have appeared more or less overnight, and they don't know what to do about the hedge between them and the human world.

Willis played RJ as an irascible newcomer who teaches Verne (Shandling), more cautious than in the strip, how to navigate the human world.

"Over the Hedge" was a hit, but weirdly, it never took off in the consciousness.