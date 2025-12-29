Move Over Superman: The DC Universe May Have Found Its New Strongest Hero

When you ask who the most powerful superhero is, the go-to answer for most would be Superman. He's the most famous superhero there is and across his almost century-long existence he's been depicted with practically every power you can think of. It helps that Superman's most obvious power is his strength and invulnerability. Short of some green kryptonite, little slows Superman down, and in some stories he's even powerful enough to move whole planets.

But might there be a DC Comics superhero even more powerful than Superman? A leading contender is Aquaman. (Yes, really.) Arthur Curry's powers have historically been reduced to breathing underwater and talking to fish. But his strength and endurance is, under certain writers, comparable to Superman's; Aquaman lives under the ocean and to account for the sea pressure, his skin is extra-tough.

The recent "Aquaman" issue #12 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms shows how versatile Aquaman's ocean-themed powers truly are. The issue is a tie-in to the fighting tournament-themed crossover event "DC K.O." and in this round, it's Aquaman versus Hawkman. The fight takes place in a desert canyon, which would seem to put Aquaman at a disadvantage ... until he calls up geysers of water from deep underground. "Humanity lives, only because the water recedes," declares Arthur. Later, Aquaman pulls from the water inside Hawkman's body. That's right, Aquaman's a bloodbender; remember that blood also flows through Superman's veins, too.

Current DC lore is that Aquaman is connected to an elemental force called "The Clear." Alan Moore's "Swamp Thing" introduced "The Green," the elemental force that connects Earth's plants. The Clear, introduced in a later "Swamp Thing" story by Mark Millar, is a counterpart to the Green. As the Clear flows through Aquaman, every bit of Earth's oceans and ocean-life is his to command.