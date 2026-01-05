Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Had One Big Fear About The Orville

Just as one might consider Dean Parisot's 1999 comedy "Galaxy Quest" to be an unofficial "Star Trek" movie, so too do many consider Seth MacFarlane's 2017 series "The Orville" to be an unofficial "Star Trek" series. Indeed, "The Orville" debuted only two weeks before "Star Trek: Discovery," the first new "Star Trek" series in 12 years, and one might see it as a proper "Star Trek" parallel universe. While the makers of "Discovery" wanted to set a new violent tone and aesthetic for their show, setting it apart from the "Star Trek" of the past, MacFarlane deliberately designed his sci-fi series to be more retro, looking remarkably like one of his favorite shows, "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

And "The Orville" has palpable other connections to "Star Trek." One of the show's most prominent writer/directors was Brannon Braga, a longtime "Star Trek" luminary and co-creator of "Star Trek: Enterprise." A prominent "Star Trek" actor, Penny Johnson Jerald, has a regular role on the show. And Jonathan Frakes — who played Commander Riker on "Next Generation," and who has directed dozens of episodes of "Star Trek" besides — has helmed two episodes of "The Orville." If "Discovery" was the edgy new kid in the "Star Trek" family, "The Orville" was an adopted uncle.

Frakes, it should be noted, has become a prolific TV director in general since his days on "Star Trek," where is directorial career began. He has directed 13 episodes of "Leverage," and 10 episodes of "The Librarians." In a 2017 interview with IndieWire, Frakes admitted that he was wary of "The Orville" at first, as MacFarlane was best known for creating and writing crass, frat-boy friendly animated shows like "Family Guy" and "American Dad!" Luckily, Frakes noted, MacFarlane's show wasn't like "Family Guy" at all.