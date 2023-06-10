Why Jonathan Frakes Was The Only Choice To Direct The Strange New Worlds And Lower Decks Crossover

The upcoming crossover episode between "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" might be the most ambitious project of its type since "Trials and Tribble-ations" (November 4, 1996). In that "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode, the showrunners used state-of-the-art special effects to insert DS9 characters into the 1967 "Star Trek" episode "The Trouble with Tribbles." There was a brief scene wherein Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) had a conversation with a young Captain Kirk (William Shatner). The episode lacked portent and was presented entirely as a goof, made specifically for fans.

As of this writing, the two best "Star Trek" shows — "Strange New Worlds" and "Lower Decks" — are the ones with the strongest sense of humor and whimsy. "Strange New Worlds" is a light, friendly show, full of genial and approachable characters. "Lower Decks," meanwhile, is an animated comedy that prides itself on its ability to cram in as many obscure "Star Trek" references as possible. Luckily, it's also an incredibly well-written show with strong and funny characters. "Lower Decks" voice actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid will be trekking into live-action for "Strange New Worlds." How the 24th-century characters will interact with the 23rd-century ones remains to be seen.

The crossover episode is directed by Jonathan Frakes, the actor who once played William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and who has had a thriving TV directing career ever since that show's end. If one counts "The Orville" (which we kinda have to) Frakes has directed 29 "Star Trek" episodes to date. The crossover will be his 30th. He also directed two of the "Star Trek" feature films. He was the correct choice. At a recent roundtable, /Film's Vanessa Armstrong discovered that actors Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn agreed.