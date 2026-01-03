Why WWE's Seth Rollins Was Cut From Captain America: Brave New World

Seth Rollins is one of the several actors who was cut from "Captain America: Brave New World," but it was through no fault of his own. The WWE star was cast as the villainous King Cobra, a member of the Serpent Society, only to be replaced by Giancarlo Esposito's Seth Voelker in the finished version. Speaking to Collider, director Julius Onah revealed that it was a purely creative decision based on Esposito's character being more grounded than Rollins' snake-loving rascal. As he put it:

"When our additional photography period came, we just thought through what helps us ground this character and still nod towards things that feel a bit heightened. And Giancarlo is so good about walking that fine line between larger than life but still feeling human. It became — I've said this over and over — something of a no-brainer."

"Captain America: Brave New World" might not feature Rollins, but the door isn't closed to him appearing in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Onah, for his part, has had nothing but good things to say about the wrestler and his performance, even if his scenes were left on the cutting room floor.