What Slow Horses Author Mick Herron Thinks About Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb

"Slow Horses" is based on Mick Herron's "Slough House" novel series, and it turns out the author is, like pretty much anyone who's watched the Apple TV show, impressed with Gary Oldman's star performance in the TV adaptation.

Bringing a literary character to life can't be the easiest task given fans and the author's expectations, but it has been done well before. Jack Reacher creator Lee Child loves Alan Ritchson's portrayal of the character in "Reacher," just to give one modern example. Now, it seems Oldman has similarly impressed Herron with his performance as Jackson Lamb — a notable feat, considering how many great things this series has working in its favor.

The way sardonic humor contrasts against strikingly realistic human drama in "Slow Horses" makes for a truly unique tone. Meanwhile, the action and spycraft are handled just as well, making "Slow Horses" easily the best spy show on TV. But there's no doubt that without Oldman, the series just wouldn't be what it is. As Lamb, the actor once again demonstrates that his range is off the charts (something everyone has known for decades now). Anyone who saw him in the 2011 John le Carré adaptation "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" will no doubt have struggled to recognize Oldman as the slovenly Lamb, head of the misfit spies that inhabit Slough House, aka MI5's dumping ground for such burnouts. The character is an absolute wreck of a man, but Oldman's effortless delivery of the spy's many jibes and insults make him an absolute delight to watch. As such, it's no real surprise to hear that Herron is a fan, with the author revealing that he's actually happy with the fact Oldman has taken Lamb in a different direction than his literary counterpart.