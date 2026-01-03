What Slow Horses Author Mick Herron Thinks About Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb
"Slow Horses" is based on Mick Herron's "Slough House" novel series, and it turns out the author is, like pretty much anyone who's watched the Apple TV show, impressed with Gary Oldman's star performance in the TV adaptation.
Bringing a literary character to life can't be the easiest task given fans and the author's expectations, but it has been done well before. Jack Reacher creator Lee Child loves Alan Ritchson's portrayal of the character in "Reacher," just to give one modern example. Now, it seems Oldman has similarly impressed Herron with his performance as Jackson Lamb — a notable feat, considering how many great things this series has working in its favor.
The way sardonic humor contrasts against strikingly realistic human drama in "Slow Horses" makes for a truly unique tone. Meanwhile, the action and spycraft are handled just as well, making "Slow Horses" easily the best spy show on TV. But there's no doubt that without Oldman, the series just wouldn't be what it is. As Lamb, the actor once again demonstrates that his range is off the charts (something everyone has known for decades now). Anyone who saw him in the 2011 John le Carré adaptation "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" will no doubt have struggled to recognize Oldman as the slovenly Lamb, head of the misfit spies that inhabit Slough House, aka MI5's dumping ground for such burnouts. The character is an absolute wreck of a man, but Oldman's effortless delivery of the spy's many jibes and insults make him an absolute delight to watch. As such, it's no real surprise to hear that Herron is a fan, with the author revealing that he's actually happy with the fact Oldman has taken Lamb in a different direction than his literary counterpart.
Mick Herron thinks of Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb as separate from his own
In 2011's "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" (one of the most accurate spy movies ever made), Gary Oldman played protagonist George Smiley with all the subtlety demanded by John le Carré's storytelling. He was a deceptively quiet and reserved, aging spy who still somehow projected an inner strength. Oldman's Smiley also maintained a manner so refined and proper that he seemed to represent the dying breaths of a certain British phlegmatism that just doesn't exist today.
In "Slow Horses," however, he's a slob. Or, rather, Jackson Lamb is a slob. A vulgar misanthropic pig of a man, Lamb also happens to be a sharp sleuth, deceiving his opponents not by being outwardly timid like Smiley but by coming across as an absolute oaf who betrays none of his hidden cunning. Just comparing Oldman's two fictional spies is enough to convince you the man is an acting prodigy, and as you might expect, author Mick Herron is suitably impressed.
During an interview with the Monterey Herald, the "Slough House" series author was asked if Oldman's portrayal of Lamb had overwritten his original conception of the character. "No, I think I'm aware that there are now two Jacksons, really," he replied. "Because there's mine, which is just on the page, and there's Gary's. And I think Gary is doing really interesting things with it." As it were, the writer went on to share how the actor actually took some inspiration from his earlier portrayal of George Smiley to create his version of Lamb, which was something Herron had never thought of before.
Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb is a screw-up version of George Smiley
During his Monterey Herald interview, Mick Herron went on to explain how Gary Oldman conceived of a different version of Jackson Lamb than the one from the books. "Gary has his extra insights," he explained. "He spent, it must have been at least a year of his life, being George Smiley [in 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy']. And so he has the view that Jackson Lamb is George Smiley having made some wrong decisions, or something along those lines, which I think is really interesting."
The author went on to say that while this misfit Smiley concept isn't "something I'm trying to do," he maintains that Oldman "has every right to incorporate that into his portrayal." He continued, "He's doing it wonderfully. I couldn't ask for a better Jackson Lamb. I'm very, very happy with the way it's turned out." Who could blame him? Oldman has arguably never been better than he is in "Slow Horses," which is set to continue with its sixth season some time in 2026 following the departure of longtime showrunner and head writer Will Smith.
Hopefully, Oldman won't be going anywhere any time soon. As counterintuitive as it is, his jaded caustic spy is sort of the heart of "Slow Horses," and without him constantly denigrating his gang of misfits, the Apple TV show just wouldn't feel the same. Thankfully, Lamb sticks around in the book series, which now comprises nine novels and five novellas, so we'll hopefully have plenty more ingenious insults to come, which should make Herron happy.