Why Kaitlin Olson Almost Turned Down High Potential

If you've watched Kaitlin Olson's ABC series "High Potential," it's hard to imagine anyone else on the planet playing cleaning woman turned LAPD liaison Morgan Gillory. Based on the French-Belgian series "HPI" (which stands for "Haut potentiel intellectuel"), "High Potential" perfectly casts Olson as a woman with an eidetic (or photographic) memory who ends up helping detectives like Adam Karadec (small-screen staple Daniel Sunjata). As it turns out, Olson — who also currently stars in "Hacks" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — almost said no to the role, but her agent strong-armed her into at least considering it.

"It wasn't like a formal turning down," Olson told Esquire. "It's just my agent had to really make me sit down and read it. I had 'Sunny.' I was enjoying working part of the year and then being a mom the other part of the year." Olson then said she was hoping to develop her own project while also participating in projects like "Hacks" (where she plays the daughter of series co-lead Jean Smart and only appears in a handful of episodes). "So in my head, that was going to be a much different character from Dee, and I wanted to do a comedy/drama hybrid," Olson continued.

Not only that, but Olson was hoping for a snappy 10-episode streaming series so she could continue churning out (excellent) episodes of "It's Always Sunny" for FX. "So the idea of being on an hour-long drama on network television just wasn't appealing," Olson explained. "It took my agent saying, Okay, I understand that, but I'm not going to give up until you read it.' And he was right. I fell in love with the character." (Honestly, thank you to Olson's agent.)