Pluribus' Karolina Wydra Kicked Off Her Career In An Underrated Jack Black Movie

The hit Vince Gilligan Apple TV sci-fi series "Pluribus" features only a handful of main characters, allowing each actor to have a significant role in the incredible story. Karolina Wydra is excellent as Zosia, who serves as protagonist Carol's (Rhea Seehorn) joined extraterrestrial handler, where she even does some of her own stunts. Before "Pluribis," she's also been in some other great television projects, too! Fans might recognize her as the villainous vampire Violet from the last two seasons of HBO's "True Blood," or as Dr. House's (Hugh Laurie) wife in the final season of the medical procedural "House," but the talented performer's acting debut was actually in an underappreciated Jack Black movie: "Be Kind Rewind."

"Be Kind Rewind" was written and directed by "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" helmer Michael Gondry, and follows video rental store clerk Mike (Mos Def) and his best friend Jerry (Jack Black) after Jerry's conspiracy theory gadgets accidentally erase all of the store's VHS tapes, leading to the two of them creating their own sweded versions of the movies and renting them to locals. One of those locals is Gabrielle Bochenski, played by Wydra, and while she doesn't get a tremendous amount to do because there's such a giant cast, it is a lot of fun seeing her when she was just getting her start.