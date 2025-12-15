The Pluribus Stunt You Had No Idea Zosia Actor Karolina Wydra Actually Did

This post contains spoilers for "Pluribus."

Rhea Seehorn's Carol Sturka might be an unconventional protagonist in "Pluribus," but hivemind mouthpiece Zosia (Karolina Wydra) emerges as the perfect foil. While the hive doesn't believe in hierarchy, Zosia is chosen to make Carol feel at ease, as she resembles the pirate heroine in her fantasy novel's first draft. This strategy works to an extent, as Carol's abrasive nature is somewhat softened around Zosia, even though she represents a collective and is unable to claim personhood.

At one point, Zosia helps Carol bury her lover, Helen (Miriam Shor), by efficiently using an excavator. In an interview with Collider, Wydra revealed that she operated the excavator herself and explained how the stunt was a bit tricky to pull off, considering that the hive is perfect at pulling off anything they undertake:

"It was so much fun. By the way, I love excavators [...] I did a lot of rehearsals for everything [...] These people [the hive] have muscle memory of being the best of the best at it, so when you get on an excavator, when you get on the moped, or whatever it is, you don't look for things like the button. You just go in, and you do it effortlessly without looking. It's just a feeling that you've done this millions of times, so it lives in you."

To prepare for this scene, Wydra spoke to professionals who operate excavators and observed "how they would behave, how they would buckle themselves in." This served as the foundation for the countless rehearsals that the actor used to hone her skills, which are on full display during the scene in question. But the excavator isn't the only machine Wydra operated, as she also piloted the C-130 plane (!) at the start of episode 2.