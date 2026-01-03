Jimmy O. Yang Quietly Joined The Marvel Cinematic Universe Years Ago

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Within the framework of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, S.H.I.E.L.D, aka the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division, is a very important organization. Sort of like the FBI but for superheroes, it was introduced in the first "Iron Man" movie before eventually disbanding after the events of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." More importantly, it inspired seven seasons of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." on ABC.

During the course of that seven-season run, there were many great guest stars, including Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, among many others. Early on the show even included a blink-and-you-might-miss-it appearance from a relatively young Jimmy O. Yang, the comedian who would go on to star in series like "Silicon Valley" and "Space Force," among others.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." followed Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson and his team at S.H.I.E.L.D. — including Chloe Bennet's computer hacker-turned-agent "Skye," as she's initially known — as they investigated strange occurrences around the globe and beyond. In the season 1 episode "Girl in the Flower Dress," Yang appears briefly as "Chinese Teenager #1." In an interview with his co-star Ronny Chieng for Complex while prompting the release of "Interior Chinatown" in 2024, the comedian/actor briefly discussed the role:

"We shot our show, 'Interior Chinatown,' in some of [the Los Angeles] Chinatown, and I was also Chinese Teenager #1 on a show that was shot in that Chinatown, on Chloe Bennet's show, Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' like 10 years ago."

The episode itself centers on an elusive girl in a flower dress who may hold the key to a mystery that brings Coulson and team to Asia to rescue a young man with an unusual and dangerous power. It also features a B plot that involves Skye harboring a secret that jeopardizes her relationship with the team.