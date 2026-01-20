Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone's Feud, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To anyone who didn't experience it directly, it's hard to explain just how massive Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were during their prime — and not just in terms of their ridiculous physiques. In the 1980s, these two titans of action moviemaking were at the very top of their game, epitomizing a new age of action hero that was all about uber-macho posturing and ridiculously high kill count. With that in mind, it's not hard to imagine why a rift might have formed between the two pre-eminent action stars of the decade.

Sly had made his name with 1976's "Rocky," penning a draft of the script in three days and catapulting himself to stardom. Though he undeniably became a hero as the hangdog pugilist from Philly, it would take a little while for him to transform into the mountain of a man that fronted the "Rambo" films. Even 1982's "First Blood," the first "Rambo" movie, was nothing like the bombastic, all-out action entries that would follow. It was only after 1985's bewilderingly-titled "Rambo: First Blood Part II" that Stallone became a real action icon.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger had charted a different route to stardom. The Austrian never did have the sensitivity that allowed Stallone to write as well as he did. But he did have massive muscles, which earned him roles as a man with massive muscles in films during the late '70s and early '80s. 1982's "Conan the Barbarian" was his first significant starring role, and 1984's "The Terminator" showed he could play a darker, more villainous part just as well. But 1985's "Commando" was what really cemented the Austrian Oak's action movie bonafides. After that, competition between Sly and Schwarzenegger was pretty much unavoidable. But the rivalry actually started prior to them becoming the biggest action stars in the world.