One Of The Best Takes On Frankenstein's Monster Is In A Forgotten Horror Series

Spoilers for "Penny Dreadful" ahead.

In Mary Shelley's 1818 novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," unchecked ambition spurs Victor Frankenstein to create new life. But the obsessive scientist is quick to shun his own progeny and dub him a "miserable monster" after he is "born," cruelly isolating the creature and making him bitter and vengeful. Every "Frankenstein" film and TV adaptation treats this heartbreaking setup with its own nuances, including Guillermo del Toro's vividly mesmerizing and thematically lush 2025 cinematic retelling. But one iteration of Frankenstein's monster remains overlooked: Rory Kinnear's Creature, who's featured prominently in Showtime's horror drama series "Penny Dreadful."

"Penny Dreadful" digs deep into the recesses of Victorian literature, examining literary characters like Dorian Gray (as played here by Reeve Carney) and Abraham Van Helsing (David Warner) through a purely gothic lens. Frankenstein and his creature fit neatly into this setting, where folks like Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) vow to fight the supernatural. A variety of creatures reside within this fantastical world, among them demons, vampires, and other monsters who don't bother with the niceties and go straight for the jugular. Kinnear's Creature (aka John Clare or Caliban) is different, though, as his monstrosity isn't innate, and he yearns for warmth and compassion.

Ultimately, "Penny Dreadful" doesn't rush through the saga of Victor (Harry Treadaway) and his Creature. Instead, it chooses to develop it over three brilliant seasons that allow these characters to change and grow. For a show that doesn't shy away from stark visual gruesomeness, the most distressing parts of the story lie in the frayed relationship that the two share. But what does John Clare bring to the table, and how is he different from the other Creatures who detest their creators?