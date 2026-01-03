One Of The Best Takes On Frankenstein's Monster Is In A Forgotten Horror Series
Spoilers for "Penny Dreadful" ahead.
In Mary Shelley's 1818 novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," unchecked ambition spurs Victor Frankenstein to create new life. But the obsessive scientist is quick to shun his own progeny and dub him a "miserable monster" after he is "born," cruelly isolating the creature and making him bitter and vengeful. Every "Frankenstein" film and TV adaptation treats this heartbreaking setup with its own nuances, including Guillermo del Toro's vividly mesmerizing and thematically lush 2025 cinematic retelling. But one iteration of Frankenstein's monster remains overlooked: Rory Kinnear's Creature, who's featured prominently in Showtime's horror drama series "Penny Dreadful."
"Penny Dreadful" digs deep into the recesses of Victorian literature, examining literary characters like Dorian Gray (as played here by Reeve Carney) and Abraham Van Helsing (David Warner) through a purely gothic lens. Frankenstein and his creature fit neatly into this setting, where folks like Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) vow to fight the supernatural. A variety of creatures reside within this fantastical world, among them demons, vampires, and other monsters who don't bother with the niceties and go straight for the jugular. Kinnear's Creature (aka John Clare or Caliban) is different, though, as his monstrosity isn't innate, and he yearns for warmth and compassion.
Ultimately, "Penny Dreadful" doesn't rush through the saga of Victor (Harry Treadaway) and his Creature. Instead, it chooses to develop it over three brilliant seasons that allow these characters to change and grow. For a show that doesn't shy away from stark visual gruesomeness, the most distressing parts of the story lie in the frayed relationship that the two share. But what does John Clare bring to the table, and how is he different from the other Creatures who detest their creators?
Penny Dreadful's John Clare is the closest to the Creature in Mary Shelley's Frankenstein novel
In Shelley's "Frankenstein," Victor wants his creation to be "beautiful," which he defines through conventional Victorian standards with an emphasis on symmetry. The Creature, however, is an amalgam of various body parts, which accounts for his yellowish skin and "shrivelled complexion." John Clare's appearance is closest to that of Shelley's Creature — while he doesn't tower over everybody, he does appear stitched up and sports black, shoulder-length hair. Kinnear's Creature also has deep emotional intelligence (which heightens his desperate need for companionship in a world that perceives him as an abomination) and abhors Victor, demanding that he make a perfect bride for him. Growing impatient, he eventually murders Van Helsing as a reminder that he, too, can be as cruel as the humans around him.
"Penny Dreadful" takes ample artistic liberty, but the gist of the Creature's impulses remains the same. It's also interesting to watch him assimilate into Victorian society here (or at least try to) by working as a stagehand at the Grand Guignol Theatre. But John is emotionally volatile, as he's never had the good fortune of being eased into the world by someone who loves him for who he is. Hence, though he's instinctually kind, tragic circumstances trigger his deep-seated rage. But what sets him apart from his onscreen counterparts is his ability to blend in, even as he's faced with repeated heartbreak and painful reminders of his loneliness.
Victor and John Clare's convoluted dynamic aside, "Penny Dreadful" is eager to add greater depth to the many familiar gothic literary characters it depicts. It's a three-season slow-burn packed with the best kind of speculative fiction, which is why you should add it to your watch list (if you haven't already).