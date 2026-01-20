Task Season 2 Is The Perfect Opportunity For A Major HBO Crossover

Behind "The Pitt," Mark Ruffalo-led crime drama "Task' ranks up as HBO Max's biggest breakout series of 2025. Sothat the series was expanded from a mini-series to a full-fledged second season. Ruffalo is confirmed to be returning as Pennsylvania FBI Agent Tom Brandis, but "Task" season 2 comes with a hurdle.

Since, again, "Task" was made as a mini-series, the finale was rather conclusive. The criminal case that drove the season's conflict — robberies/home invasions of drug houses used by a local biker gang — is over and done. Without getting into specific spoilers, let's just say that several "Task" season 1 cast members are off the table to return in season 2.

'Task" is in part a police procedural, though, so this hurdle should be easy for creator Brad Ingelsby to jump over. For "Task" season 2, just stick Brandis on a new case. He's still an FBI agent, and there's always going to be more crimes to bust. Give him a new task force to lead, and "Task" can run indefinitely as a semi-anthology; a rotating supporting cast and mystery anchored by Ruffalo as Brandis.

There's already an ideal candidate for Brandis' new task force: Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), the star of Ingelsby's previous HBO crime drama, "Mare of Easttown." Ingelsby has confirmed that he sees "Task" and "Mare" as taking place in the same world, and it's easy to see them overlapping. Both shows are set in the Philly exurbs, both lead characters are grieving parent police officers, etc. "Task" and "Mare" could go together like cold water and a hot day. Ruffalo and Winslet didn't share scenes when they both appeared in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," but "Task" season 2 could bring them both into the spotlight.