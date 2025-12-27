Before Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page Appeared In A Pierce Brosnan Spy Thriller Streaming On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regé-Jean Page has been going places in recent years. Much of that can be attributed to his role in Netflix's hugely-popular hit series "Bridgerton," in which he played Simon Basset. While Page would depart the show after just one season, it succeeded in catapulting him to the next level in Hollywood after working for more than 15 years as a journeyman actor. As part of that journey, five years before "Bridgerton" changed the course of his career, Page appeared alongside Pierce Brosnan and Milla Jovovich in an action/thriller that's now easy to stream for the morbidly curious.

Currently available on Netflix, 2015's "Survivor" featured Page in a bit part within the framework of director James McTeigue's spy thriller. McTeigue is known best for directing the dystopian DC Vertigo Comics film adaptation "V for Vendetta." Unfortunately, this particular movie isn't exactly a beloved gem within his greater filmography. Despite having an A-list cast including a former James Bond (one who literally helped bring the franchise back from the dead with "GoldenEye") and the star of the billion-dollar "Resident Evil" film series, this one didn't quite pan out.

"Survivor" centers on Kate (Jovovich), a foreign service officer who is framed for a terrorist bombing and must avoid a top assassin by the name of Nash (Brosnan) in the aftermath. All the while, she finds herself in a race against time to thwart another deadly plot. The cast also included the likes of Robert Forster ("Breaking Bad"), Dylan McDermott ("American Horror Story"), and the illustrious Angela Bassett ("Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning").

Even with so many great pieces on the board, "Survivor" proved to be something of a disaster upon its original release — something that certainly didn't do Page's career any favors.