Before Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page Appeared In A Pierce Brosnan Spy Thriller Streaming On Netflix
Regé-Jean Page has been going places in recent years. Much of that can be attributed to his role in Netflix's hugely-popular hit series "Bridgerton," in which he played Simon Basset. While Page would depart the show after just one season, it succeeded in catapulting him to the next level in Hollywood after working for more than 15 years as a journeyman actor. As part of that journey, five years before "Bridgerton" changed the course of his career, Page appeared alongside Pierce Brosnan and Milla Jovovich in an action/thriller that's now easy to stream for the morbidly curious.
Currently available on Netflix, 2015's "Survivor" featured Page in a bit part within the framework of director James McTeigue's spy thriller. McTeigue is known best for directing the dystopian DC Vertigo Comics film adaptation "V for Vendetta." Unfortunately, this particular movie isn't exactly a beloved gem within his greater filmography. Despite having an A-list cast including a former James Bond (one who literally helped bring the franchise back from the dead with "GoldenEye") and the star of the billion-dollar "Resident Evil" film series, this one didn't quite pan out.
"Survivor" centers on Kate (Jovovich), a foreign service officer who is framed for a terrorist bombing and must avoid a top assassin by the name of Nash (Brosnan) in the aftermath. All the while, she finds herself in a race against time to thwart another deadly plot. The cast also included the likes of Robert Forster ("Breaking Bad"), Dylan McDermott ("American Horror Story"), and the illustrious Angela Bassett ("Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning").
Even with so many great pieces on the board, "Survivor" proved to be something of a disaster upon its original release — something that certainly didn't do Page's career any favors.
Survivor was a major flop at the time of its release
"Survivor" was given a critical lashing back in 2015, as evidenced by its lousy 8% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also released pretty much straight to VOD and then Blu-ray/DVD in the U.S. after playing in hardly any theaters at all. Things weren't much better overseas, with the film bringing in just $3.6 million at the international box office against a reported budget of around $20 million. In other words, it was a major critical and commercial misfire.
Page co-starred in the film as Robert Purvell, a member of Kate's team at the Diplomatic Security Service. The actor's role is a relatively small one, though, as he primarily appears earlier on in the movie's runtime before s*** hits the fan. Small or not, appearing in a film with a cast like this one would be a major moment for any actor trying to make their way in Hollywood. But again, this one just didn't pan out.
Fortunately, Page persisted and after "Bridgerton," things truly began to change. He's since appeared in movies like "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" as well as director Steven Soderbergh's overlooked 2025 spy thriller "Black Bag." He even got to host "Saturday Night Live" in 2021. The actor will next be seen in the romantic comedy "You, Me & Tuscany," which hits theaters in February 2026. So, while this movie certainly didn't turn out like anyone involved would have hoped, it didn't derail Page's career, either.
Given the film's reputation, it's tough to recommend it outright. At the same time, "Surviror" might be worth it for big fans of Page's work as, if nothing else, something of an odd time capsule.