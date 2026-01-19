A Surreal 2006 Sci-Fi Movie Is The Perfect Companion Piece To Christopher Nolan's Inception

This post contains spoilers for "Inception" and "Paprika."

"Inception" is both intricate and entertaining. Christopher Nolan's 2010 sci-fi action makes great use of its insanely stacked cast, and takes its central dream-within-a-dream motif to dizzying heights. It's a heist movie with more than one heady twist, where professional thief Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is tasked with the job to incept, or implant, an idea into someone's mind. "Inception" consciously draws from genre tropes associated with dream logic and repackages it with classic Nolan-isms, but the film has a clear link to an animated movie helmed by visionary director Satoshi Kon. The film in question is the 2006 sci-fi "Paprika," which blurs the line between fantasy and reality just like Kon's astounding psychological horror, "Perfect Blue."

Kon based "Paprika" on Yasutaka Tsutsui's eponymous novel, and sets up a conflict between a mysterious dream terrorist with the ability to cause nightmares and research psychologist Atsuko Chiba. She isn't alone in her endeavor to help psychiatric patients, as she shares her mind with a detective alter-ego named Paprika, who allows her to enter the dream world. This doesn't sound like the plot of "Inception" at all, but the similarities lie in the thematic and visual nuances that Kon etches with vibrant gusto.

If we get into shot-for-shot recreations, Nolan's gravity-defying hallway fight is identical to Detective Toshimi's recurring nightmare, where he's unable to save his friend as gravity works against him. Some visual touches feel like homages (Elliot Page's Ariadne touching a mirrored surface to watch it shatter), even though Nolan hasn't named Kon as an outright inspiration. Pitting these films against each other is an exercise in futility. "Paprika" is a singular experience that enriches Nolan's film, so it makes more sense to embrace both stories and the endless possibilities they offer.