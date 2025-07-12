Christopher Nolan's Inception Had A Prequel That Is Impossible To Watch Today

It's hard to convey just how much hype there was around Christopher Nolan's "Inception" leading up to its release in 2010. The mysterious marketing campaign, the vague teaser trailers ... it all pointed to a cinematic event that would take the culture by storm — and it did. Nolan certainly benefitted from the critical acclaim of his previous film, "The Dark Knight." Add in Leonardo DiCaprio, a stacked ensemble, and a "Matrix"-esque concept, and you had a massive hit on your hands.

While the film's trailers are well-remembered (thanks in large part to that musical "BWAHHHH" sting that quickly infiltrated all future trailers forever), one piece of the marketing lead-up to "Inception" has been lost to time, and unfortunately, it's the piece with the most actual narrative content. Before the movie came out, fans were treated to a prequel motion comic entitled "Inception: The Cobol Job," featuring the voice talents of the real cast. It was a cool tease of what was to come, with stylish art and some interesting details about the world of the film. Sadly, today, there is no official way to watch it.

You can technically find versions online if you look hard enough, but the motion comic was hosted originally on the official "Inception" website, which has long been defunct. The story, however, remains a curiosity for fans.