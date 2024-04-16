The Final Four Words Of Inception Explained By Christopher Nolan

As much as "Inception" has a reputation for being overly complicated, the emotional core of the film is pretty simple: Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is sad because he kinda, sorta murdered his wife Mal (Marion Cotillard), and his arc is about confronting his guilt so he can move on. Much has been made of that ambiguous dream totem that might have been about to topple, but the important thing is that Cobb doesn't stick around to watch it. He goes off to hang out with his children, demonstrating that this is the life he's chosen to live regardless of whether or not it's real.

Although the totem gets all the buzz, plenty of viewers have also zeroed in on another potentially ambiguous moment in that final scene: when Cobb picks up his young son, the kid says, "I built a house." As a Wired journalist pointed out in a 2010 interview with Christopher Nolan, "There's a building made of blocks on the dining table." Considering how much of the movie's narrative is about people building things — be them literal dream worlds or a false narrative for themselves — the line seems to hold extra meanings that might not have been intentional. Luckily, Nolan was able to share some of this thoughts on it: