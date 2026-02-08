What Happens To Nick Blaine In The Handmaid's Tale

In the time between the debut of "The Handmaid's Tale" in 2017 and its messy finale airing in 2025, a lot changed in the outside world. The long-running series, based on author Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel of the same name, has always been frighteningly relevant. That has only increased exponentially in the decades since, to put it mildly. Did that ultimately backfire when things perhaps became a little too real, with the show ultimately bowing out after overstaying its own welcome? Anecdotally, a lot of viewers seemed to fall off after the Hulu adaptation reached its peak of cultural popularity sometime after season 3 or 4. Whatever the case may be, the series at least had the ability to end on its own terms and wrap things up as creator Bruce Miller and season 6 co-showrunners Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman saw fit — no small achievement these days in a post-"Peak TV" landscape.

But when the smoke cleared, where did our main characters find themselves? Elisabeth Olsen's June Osborne underwent one of the most dizzying arcs of any recent television protagonist, starting as someone basically enslaved for sex and ending as a true revolutionary vowing to defeat Gilead for good. Along the way, however, she and her allies experienced more than their fair share of losses and bittersweet partings. And out of all the characters who made it to the show's final season, Max Minghella's Nick Blaine stands out as one of the most divisive figures. Initially a spy for the Eyes and eventually June's lover, Nick had one of the more complex arcs in the entire narrative.

So, for those who may have not made it to the end, where does he finally land? Does he survive the carnage and live happily ever after? Well, not quite.