Who Is Victor, The Securitron Introduced In Fallout Season 2 Episode 3?

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 3.

With the important "Fallout" character Robert House (Justin Theroux) now fully in the mix and an increased focus on popular locations from the original video games, the stellar second season of Prime Video's "Fallout" TV show has already revealed its cards when it comes to being increasingly willing to tread the same ground as its source material. If that wasn't enough, the third episode of season 2 continues the trend by revisiting a fun character featured in this season's main video game inspiration, "Fallout: New Vegas."

One of season 2's running themes is Cooper "The Ghoul" Howard's (Walton Goggins) association with Mr. House, and this episode reveals that they also share other acquaintances from the game franchise. When the Ghoul sets out to find a way to rescue Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) from Caesar's Legion with minimum hassle, he encounters a very peculiar Securitron robot that displays a cartoon cowboy avatar on its chest monitor and speaks like a cowboy as well. As "New Vegas" fans may immediately realize, the robot in question is none other than the likable Victor (who's voiced by William Sadler in "New Vegas" and Jesse Burch on the show), a customized scout-bot working for Mr. House. As it turns out, he's also old buddies with the Ghoul, which is a handy way to weave Goggins' character — who was created specifically for the "Fallout" TV series — deeper into the franchise's greater lore.