Who Is Victor, The Securitron Introduced In Fallout Season 2 Episode 3?
This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 3.
With the important "Fallout" character Robert House (Justin Theroux) now fully in the mix and an increased focus on popular locations from the original video games, the stellar second season of Prime Video's "Fallout" TV show has already revealed its cards when it comes to being increasingly willing to tread the same ground as its source material. If that wasn't enough, the third episode of season 2 continues the trend by revisiting a fun character featured in this season's main video game inspiration, "Fallout: New Vegas."
One of season 2's running themes is Cooper "The Ghoul" Howard's (Walton Goggins) association with Mr. House, and this episode reveals that they also share other acquaintances from the game franchise. When the Ghoul sets out to find a way to rescue Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) from Caesar's Legion with minimum hassle, he encounters a very peculiar Securitron robot that displays a cartoon cowboy avatar on its chest monitor and speaks like a cowboy as well. As "New Vegas" fans may immediately realize, the robot in question is none other than the likable Victor (who's voiced by William Sadler in "New Vegas" and Jesse Burch on the show), a customized scout-bot working for Mr. House. As it turns out, he's also old buddies with the Ghoul, which is a handy way to weave Goggins' character — who was created specifically for the "Fallout" TV series — deeper into the franchise's greater lore.
Victor's appearance sheds some light on the canon storyline of Fallout: New Vegas
In "Fallout: New Vegas," Victor works for Mr. House and gives a few quests to the player character, the Courier. Since he's decidedly a supporting figure, however, his fate isn't exactly set in stone. Just like many others in the game, Victor can be handled in a number of different ways, some of which actually spell doom for the Securitron ... but those outcomes require the player to actively rebel against House.
The fact that Victor is still around in the show's timeline — that is, around 15 years after the events of "New Vegas" — suggests we can be fairly sure that at least some versions of the game's narrative aren't canon. Victor would be permanently inoperative if the Courier had actually stood against Mr. House or even killed him, so clearly that didn't happen. Because of this, we can conclude that the player character may have chosen to either work with House in the live-action narrative or, at least, remain neutral when it comes to him, and they may even have fought for him in the Second Battle of Hoover Dam against the Legion and the New California Republic. The exact details, of course, are still very much up in the air, but Victor's survival still indicates that House avoided some of the biggest worst case scenarios of the game.
"Fallout" season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.