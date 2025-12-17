Fallout Season 2 References A Popular Location From The Games (And Gives It New Meaning)

This post contains spoilers for the "Fallout" franchise.

Season 1 of "Fallout" makes its central MacGuffin worth our time. While every faction covets the severed head of ex-Enclave scientist Wilzig (Michael Emerson), the key lies in the Cold Fusion tech lodged inside his brain. As energy is an invaluable resource in the Wasteland, Cold Fusion's ability to generate infinite energy provides surface settlements access to electricity for the first time. But it also poses the risk of bloodshed and all-out civil war, as whoever controls Cold Fusion can shape the future of the Wasteland.

Season 2 picks up right after these events (read /Film's review here), with Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) traversing the Mojave Wasteland to track down Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), who revealed himself as an antagonist last season. While Lucy and her mutated travel buddy don't represent any factions, they're both in search of answers connected to Vault-Tec and the role they played in triggering the apocalypse. As the two bicker while traveling, the Ghoul notices a dilapidated building in the desert: the Starlight Drive-In. This is a pretty familiar name for those acquainted with the "Fallout" games, as the Starlight Drive-In is a prominent location in "Fallout 4," and its Appalachia-based namesake is also featured in "Fallout 76." Starlight was most likely an American drive-in chain before the nuclear war, with the Mojave structure being built in what's now known as New Vegas.

This, however, isn't a throwaway franchise reference, as the Starlight Drive-In has always represented rehabilitation and the potential for a better future. In this case, the Ghoul glances at it with longing and regret, which might clue us in on the role he played days before everything went to hell. Let's take a closer look at what it represents.