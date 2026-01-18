Roger Ebert Called This Game-Changing Comic Book Movie 'Morally Reprehensible'

Legendary film critic Roger Ebert passed in 2013, just as superhero movies had become the dominant obsession of Hollywood. While Ebert obviously didn't get to write about the genre's eventual plateau, he foresaw it in his 3-star, backhanded compliment review of 2012's "The Avengers," writing: "['The Avengers'] provides its fans with exactly what they desire. Whether it is exactly what they deserve is arguable."

If you think that's mean, then know Ebert had much harsher words for another cape flick: Matthew Vaughn's hard-R superhero parody, "Kick-Ass." Adapted from a comic by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., "Kick-Ass" hit theaters in 2010. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hadn't cemented the superhero boom yet, but Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films were big enough cultural touchstones to make the parody land.

In "Kick-Ass," loser comic book geek Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) decides to become a superhero for real. Ordering a green-and-yellow costume with baton weapons, he starts patrolling the streets of New York City as "Kick-Ass." It goes poorly, especially once he gets drawn into a war between a mob boss and two lethal vigilantes, Damon McCready/Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Mindy McCready/Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz).

The 13-year old Moretz played a child soldier in a purple wig who curses like a gangster in a Scorsese movie. That drummed up some moral outrage, and Ebert joined the chorus. In his 1-star review of "Kick-Ass," Ebert bemoaned: