Fallout Season 2 Is Already Improving On Season 1 In One Key Way

Okey dokey! This article contains spoilers up to "Fallout" season 2, episode 2.

Of all the possible directions to take "Fallout," the show's creative team turning the second season into a road trip comedy has to be up there as one of the most inspired. Unlike recent video game adaptations like "The Last of Us" or "Five Nights at Freddy's" (we're just going to pretend "Borderlands" never happened, thank you very much), "Fallout" made the critical decision early on in development not to just hew closely to the structure and plot of the original games. Even season 2, which was touted as a sort of companion piece to the "New Vegas" 2010 title, succeeds mostly by capturing the feel of playing the game — as opposed to literally following each and every narrative beat.

That's exactly why the Prime Video series continues to improve, even when it comes to a wholly original dynamic we already loved from its debut season. The collision between the insufferable optimism of Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and the world-weary cynicism of The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) easily established itself as one of the highlights in season 1 ... even if that was only explored in tantalizingly brief spurts. The finale wisely made the pivot to set up their reluctant alliance as they traverse the wasteland on a mission to track down the unmasked Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) and bring him to justice.

Two episodes in, and this is already paying off brilliantly. Both season 1 and 2 have taken full advantage of the pair's prickly chemistry (which has been torrid enough to inspire some seriously passionate "Ghoulcy" shippers). By forcing our two main characters into close proximity and throwing all kinds of dystopian scenarios at them, "Fallout" is well-positioned to make this its best season yet.