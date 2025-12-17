Walton Goggins Knew Which Fallout Season 2 Moment Fans Of The Ghoul Would Love [Exclusive]
This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 1.
The Prime Video adaptation of the popular "Fallout" video game series delivered a stellar first season, one that delighted longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers alike. The show shaped the post-apocalyptic world through three major characters: Lucy (Ella Purnell), the bright-eyed vault dweller who steps out of her cozy underground life to track down her missing father; Maximus, the ambitious squire of the militarized Brotherhood of Steel looking for a lost device; and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a former Hollywood actor who has been mutated from radiation exposure into a monstrous bounty hunter and has been hunting for centuries. While ghouls have always existed in the "Fallout" video games, Goggins' character was created specifically for the series adaptation. The fan response has been massive, and he quickly became a highlight for viewers. Not only is Goggins one of the best actors working today, but people found themselves thirsting over his noseless, irradiated cowboy with a bad attitude.
I recently had the chance to chat with Walton Goggins ahead of "Fallout" season 2, and asked if his approach to playing the character has changed at all now that he knows with full certainty that a lot of people out there tune in each week just to see The Ghoul, and if there was ever a moment on set where he'd sit back and think, "Oh yeah, these Ghoulheads are going to love this."
"That's a great question. The answer, I guess, is yes. I try not to think about anything other than what is happening in this moment right now, just like this interview with you," Goggins told me as his trademark smile crept in. Fortunately, the moment in question is available to watch in season 2, episode 1.
Walton Goggins knows fans will love Fallout season 2 episode 1
When we first return to the wasteland adventures of The Ghoul and his unlikely companion, Lucy, they're in a bit of a bind. Lucy and Dogmeat are hiding out in a giant dinosaur sculpture next to a ravaged motel, while The Ghoul is facing execution by its inhabitants. When it's clear to Lucy that his captors aren't willing to negotiate things peacefully, she frees the Ghoul and opens fire, buying him some time to absolutely decimate their camp using anything he can get his hands on.
"There was a day, and there was a shot in episode 1 where The Ghoul is kind of moving through a group of people the way that he can [laughs] and something kind of happened," Goggins recalled. ("Moving through a group of people" is one way to describe taking out a whole team with his bare hands, but I'll allow it.) "At the end of it, we all looked at each other and thought, 'Oh, they're going to love this moment.' Yeah, this one's going to stand out. This'll be a thing," he continued through laughter.
It's the first big moment of the season where the audience gets to see him really go for it and pulverize a group of baddies, and the fact that his action is timed to a heroic gunslinger ballad only makes it better. "I'm just so grateful that people have responded the way that they've responded, and I hope that they like what we're putting forth in season 2," said Goggins. Fortunately, he has nothing to fear — The Ghoulheads are most certainly going to freak.
"Fallout" season 2 is now available to stream on Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly on Wednesdays.