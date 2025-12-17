Walton Goggins Knew Which Fallout Season 2 Moment Fans Of The Ghoul Would Love [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 1.

The Prime Video adaptation of the popular "Fallout" video game series delivered a stellar first season, one that delighted longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers alike. The show shaped the post-apocalyptic world through three major characters: Lucy (Ella Purnell), the bright-eyed vault dweller who steps out of her cozy underground life to track down her missing father; Maximus, the ambitious squire of the militarized Brotherhood of Steel looking for a lost device; and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a former Hollywood actor who has been mutated from radiation exposure into a monstrous bounty hunter and has been hunting for centuries. While ghouls have always existed in the "Fallout" video games, Goggins' character was created specifically for the series adaptation. The fan response has been massive, and he quickly became a highlight for viewers. Not only is Goggins one of the best actors working today, but people found themselves thirsting over his noseless, irradiated cowboy with a bad attitude.

I recently had the chance to chat with Walton Goggins ahead of "Fallout" season 2, and asked if his approach to playing the character has changed at all now that he knows with full certainty that a lot of people out there tune in each week just to see The Ghoul, and if there was ever a moment on set where he'd sit back and think, "Oh yeah, these Ghoulheads are going to love this."

"That's a great question. The answer, I guess, is yes. I try not to think about anything other than what is happening in this moment right now, just like this interview with you," Goggins told me as his trademark smile crept in. Fortunately, the moment in question is available to watch in season 2, episode 1.