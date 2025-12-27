Stranger Things Season 5's Exotic Matter Has A Basis In Real-World Physics

Spoilers ahead for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2.

The Upside Down looks a bit different in "Stranger Things" season 5. Now, there's a military lab stationed inside it, along with a massive, fleshy wall that forms a perimeter of sorts. In "Chapter Five: Shock jock," Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) head to the Upside Down's version of the Hawkins Department of Energy in the hopes of finding answers. Recalling the force field around the second Death Star in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," Dustin deduces that the flesh wall is Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) shield, so a "shield generator" must be nearby. After a lot of back and forth, Nancy shoots at a strange light that she and Jonathan spot in the sky, assuming it's what they're looking for.

This serves as an effective cliffhanger leading into "Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz." There, Dustin finally reveals what he's learned from Dr. Brenner's (Matthew Modine) journal. As it turns out, Vecna's shield is made of something known as Exotic Matter, which is why it doesn't work the same way an energy shield does. He also reveals that the Upside Down is a wormhole and not a separate mirror dimension. (A most Stephen King-y twist indeed.) For whatever reason, this wormhole has been stable since its creation, forming a bridge between Hawkins and a world dubbed the Abyss. With Nancy having inadvertently destabilized the Exotic Matter wall, it implodes and starts consuming everything in its path.

While Dustin doesn't really explain it, the term "Exotic Matter" wasn't invented for "Stranger Things." Rather, it's a scientific label used by real-life physicists to describe matter with odd properties. But what does it actually mean, and how is it connected to wormholes?