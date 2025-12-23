An Oscar-Winning Historical War Movie From The '90s Is Now Streaming On Netflix
When it comes to beloved movies from the 1990s, it's truly an embarrassment of riches. From blockbusters like "Jurassic Park" to gangster classics like "Goodfellas," it's a bottomless pit of enduring cinema. And though it's not as roundly heralded now due to its director and star, Mel Gibson, having been mired in one controversy after another over the years, "Braveheart," on its own, nevertheless stands tall as a mainstream filmmaking achievement in terms of what can be accomplished with regard to sheer scale and scope. Those in the mood to revisit the historical epic or perhaps watch it for the first time are in luck, too, as it's readily available to stream at the moment.
Currently streaming on Netflix, "Braveheart" is one of the most quintessential historical dramas of the '90s. For those who haven't seen it or just need a refresher, the film centers on William Wallace (Gibson), a famed Scotsman who uses his wit and grit to rally his countrymen in seeking liberation from the English occupation of Scotland.
Though "Braveheart" is by no means historically accurate, to put it lightly, it is based very loosely on real events. Working from a screenplay by Randall Wallace, this was Gibson's second feature directorial effort following 1993's "The Man Without a Face." He had, of course, previously been known for his work in front of the camera in movies like "Mad Max" and "Lethal Weapon."
"Braveheart" proved to be a resounding success, going on to win not one but five Academy Awards, including the prize for Best Picture. Gibson similarly won Best Director, with the film taking home additional statuettes for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Effects Editing. It also clocks in at nearly three hours long, making it epic in every sense of the word.
Braveheart was a monster hit 30 years ago
Not just an awards season darling, "Braveheart" was also a monster hit at the box office in its day, pulling in $213 million globally. That's good, because it cost a whopping $72 million, which was a massive sum in 1995. Mind you, just one year prior, James Cameron's "True Lies" had become the first $100 million movie ever, so it was rare to have films cost that much. All the same, Paramount Pictures and Fox came out ahead at the end of the day.
It was far from an easy task, though. On top of being a Herculean feat in terms of the scale of filmmaking, the budget for "Braveheart" meant it was also a real challenge just to secure the money needed to make the whole thing happen. By his own admission, Gibson got so furious at one point that he threw an ashtray through a wall while arguing with Paramount over the movie's financing. "I was like, 'What the f*** do you people mean? I turned down three jobs — blah, blah, blah.' I was kind of upset, probably a little over the top. It was all posturing bulls**t," as the actor/director confessed to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017.
Ultimately, the movie's success elevated Gibson as a filmmaker, as he would go on to direct movies like "Apocalypto" and the monster R-rated hit "The Passion of the Christ," among others. Gibson, as mentioned earlier, also became extremely controversial for going on highly-public, hateful rants, making antisemitic comments, and garnering domestic violence allegations. And while he wasn't totally excised from Hollywood, his career has never been the same. Still, from a purely artistic standpoint, "Braveheart" remains a high point for him.