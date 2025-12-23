An Oscar-Winning Historical War Movie From The '90s Is Now Streaming On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to beloved movies from the 1990s, it's truly an embarrassment of riches. From blockbusters like "Jurassic Park" to gangster classics like "Goodfellas," it's a bottomless pit of enduring cinema. And though it's not as roundly heralded now due to its director and star, Mel Gibson, having been mired in one controversy after another over the years, "Braveheart," on its own, nevertheless stands tall as a mainstream filmmaking achievement in terms of what can be accomplished with regard to sheer scale and scope. Those in the mood to revisit the historical epic or perhaps watch it for the first time are in luck, too, as it's readily available to stream at the moment.

Currently streaming on Netflix, "Braveheart" is one of the most quintessential historical dramas of the '90s. For those who haven't seen it or just need a refresher, the film centers on William Wallace (Gibson), a famed Scotsman who uses his wit and grit to rally his countrymen in seeking liberation from the English occupation of Scotland.

Though "Braveheart" is by no means historically accurate, to put it lightly, it is based very loosely on real events. Working from a screenplay by Randall Wallace, this was Gibson's second feature directorial effort following 1993's "The Man Without a Face." He had, of course, previously been known for his work in front of the camera in movies like "Mad Max" and "Lethal Weapon."

"Braveheart" proved to be a resounding success, going on to win not one but five Academy Awards, including the prize for Best Picture. Gibson similarly won Best Director, with the film taking home additional statuettes for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Effects Editing. It also clocks in at nearly three hours long, making it epic in every sense of the word.