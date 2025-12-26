Marty Supreme Features A Legendary Magician In An Unrecognizable Cameo
Beware of some spoilers for "Marty Supreme in this article.
"Marty Supreme" is one of the best movies of the year. The movie is so good that Timothée Chalamet probably doesn't need to be going on a marketing blitz, teasing a possible secret rapper identity, and standing on top of the Sphere in Las Vegas. But we're certainly not mad that he's going all out to promote Josh Safdie's outstanding, chaotic, and magnetic movie that sees the "Wonka" and "Dune" star playing Marty Mauser, a confident and ambitious table tennis player from 1950s New York City jumping from one hustle to the next to achieve his ultimate dream of being the world champion in the rising sport.
Aside from Chalamet's incredible performance, which just might be the best of his career, he's also surrounded by an impressive and surprising ensemble of actors, such as Oscar-winning Gwyneth Paltrow, "Shark Tank" judge Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Fantastic), rising star Odessa A'zion, Tyler Okonma (aka rapper Tyler the Creator), and filmmaker Abel Ferrara, who rarely acts in American productions.
But there's one supporting star who you might not recognize, because he looks almost nothing like he typically does when doing magic tricks with his longtime partner. Penn Jillette, one-half of the magician duo known as Penn & Teller, makes an appearance in "Marty Supreme" with a small but pivotal supporting role, and it just might take you a minute to realize it's him.
So who does Penn Jillette play? Let's break it down.
Penn Jillette adds to one of many problems for Timothée Chalamet's Marty Mauser
Marty Mauser gets into some serious trouble as he lies, cheats, and steals his way through New York City, constantly trying to scrounge up enough money for an international flight to another table tennis tournament, especially the world championship in Tokyo. During his wild escapades, he accepts the responsibility of taking an old man's dog to the vet, for a fee, of course. This is after Mauser takes a bath and falls through the floor of his hotel's bathroom, crushing the old man's arm in the room below, where he was bathing the dog. Thankfully, the dog is unscathed, but his night isn't about to get any better.
With the dog in tow and a bit of cash from the old man, Mauser teams up with Wally (Tyler the Creator), one of his table tennis buddies who also drives a cab, to pull off a hustle at a rural bowling alley that also has some table tennis action. After the hustle goes remarkably well, the duo are celebrating and gassing up Wally's taxi when their victims find them and realize their ruse. As a chase ensues, the old man's dog falls out of the speeding taxi and runs off into a farm field on the side of the road.
The next day, Mauser goes to look for the dog with his pregnant kinda-girlfriend Rachel (Odessa A'zion). When they check a nearby farm, Mauser spots the dog inside the farmer's house. That farmer is none other than Penn Jillette, but he's playing dumb when it comes to finding the dog. When questioned further, the farmer retrieves a rifle from his house, creating yet another chaotic scene, which results in Rachel driving the car (which doesn't belong to them, by the way) into the farmer and a porch on the side of his house before speeding off (a moment seen quickly in the trailers).
Penn Jillette isn't the only surprising face in Marty Supreme
That's just one of many endlessly frantic and intense scenes throughout "Marty Supreme," which shouldn't surprise anyone who has seen "Good Time" and Uncut Gems." Plus, that farmer returns in yet another stressful scene towards the end of the movie.
Penn Jillette is just one of many intriguing casting decisions made for "Marty Supreme," which is why the movie is on the shortlist for the new Best Casting category (via Variety) that will be part of the Oscars this awards season. Other surprising members of the cast include sitcom icon Fran Drescher, "Man on Wire" high-wire act Philippe Petit, and "Barstool Idol" contestant Luke Manley (or Lukey Lunchbox), and fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, just to name a few more.
As for how Josh Safdie ended up landing on Penn Jillette for this role, we don't have the answer. But what's wonderful is that he delivers an authentic performance that doesn't require him to tap into his career as a magician, and he delivers just like any professional actor. Perhaps there's a new era waiting for Jillette in the wake of "Marty Supreme."
"Marty Supreme" is in theaters now.