Marty Supreme Features A Legendary Magician In An Unrecognizable Cameo

Beware of some spoilers for "Marty Supreme in this article.

"Marty Supreme" is one of the best movies of the year. The movie is so good that Timothée Chalamet probably doesn't need to be going on a marketing blitz, teasing a possible secret rapper identity, and standing on top of the Sphere in Las Vegas. But we're certainly not mad that he's going all out to promote Josh Safdie's outstanding, chaotic, and magnetic movie that sees the "Wonka" and "Dune" star playing Marty Mauser, a confident and ambitious table tennis player from 1950s New York City jumping from one hustle to the next to achieve his ultimate dream of being the world champion in the rising sport.

Aside from Chalamet's incredible performance, which just might be the best of his career, he's also surrounded by an impressive and surprising ensemble of actors, such as Oscar-winning Gwyneth Paltrow, "Shark Tank" judge Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Fantastic), rising star Odessa A'zion, Tyler Okonma (aka rapper Tyler the Creator), and filmmaker Abel Ferrara, who rarely acts in American productions.

But there's one supporting star who you might not recognize, because he looks almost nothing like he typically does when doing magic tricks with his longtime partner. Penn Jillette, one-half of the magician duo known as Penn & Teller, makes an appearance in "Marty Supreme" with a small but pivotal supporting role, and it just might take you a minute to realize it's him.

So who does Penn Jillette play? Let's break it down.