Avatar: Fire And Ash Cast Reveals Wish List For Avatar 4 And 5 [Exclusive]

The phrase "Sullys never quit" is about to take on a whole new meaning. "Avatar" has firmly established itself as a family saga for the ages, leaving all sorts of room for the story to take us in the years ahead (assuming, of course, those planned sequels actually get made). The bond between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) has taken centerstage throughout all three movies to this point, but that may not always be the case. Should the next generation of Sullys get the chance to step into the spotlight, the young cast members are more than ready to pick up the slack.

While "Fire & Ash" burns its way into theaters worldwide, the up-and-coming stars have plenty of thoughts on where they'd like to take things next. /Film's Bill Bria recently had the opportunity to interview the trio of Jack Champion (who plays the human Spider), Bailey Bass (Tsireya, the daughter of the water tribe chieftain), and Trinity Bliss (the youngest of the Sully children, Tuk) and asked each of them what they'd want to see unfold in a potential "Avatar 4" (which we know would incorporate a time jump) and beyond. According to Bass, whose character Tsireya has formed a significant attachment to Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), her coming-of-age story will be well worth the wait: