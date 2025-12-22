Avatar: Fire And Ash Cast Reveals Wish List For Avatar 4 And 5 [Exclusive]
The phrase "Sullys never quit" is about to take on a whole new meaning. "Avatar" has firmly established itself as a family saga for the ages, leaving all sorts of room for the story to take us in the years ahead (assuming, of course, those planned sequels actually get made). The bond between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) has taken centerstage throughout all three movies to this point, but that may not always be the case. Should the next generation of Sullys get the chance to step into the spotlight, the young cast members are more than ready to pick up the slack.
While "Fire & Ash" burns its way into theaters worldwide, the up-and-coming stars have plenty of thoughts on where they'd like to take things next. /Film's Bill Bria recently had the opportunity to interview the trio of Jack Champion (who plays the human Spider), Bailey Bass (Tsireya, the daughter of the water tribe chieftain), and Trinity Bliss (the youngest of the Sully children, Tuk) and asked each of them what they'd want to see unfold in a potential "Avatar 4" (which we know would incorporate a time jump) and beyond. According to Bass, whose character Tsireya has formed a significant attachment to Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), her coming-of-age story will be well worth the wait:
"I think the fact that we're older, we get a glimpse of the fact that Tsireya is becoming more defiant and stepping into who she is going to be as an adult. And you really figure that out when you're like 14, 15, 16. That's when the 'brattiness' comes out, but the reality [is] that is defiance, that's trying to be yourself outside of your parents. And to see her as an adult will be really, really exciting."
Avatar 4 and 5 will take the kids in exciting directions
The younger generation of heroes seem primed and ready to take the reins during future chapters of James Cameron's epic story, but the cast has even higher hopes for the sequels to (hopefully) follow after "Fire & Ash." Jack Champion's Spider has already undergone one of the most dramatic arcs of all, caught between his two father figures in Jake and Quaritch (Stephen Lang). For his part, the actor expresses cautious optimism that we'll all be as invested in his character's journey as he is. As he explained to /Film, "If it's made, I really hope that we get to see Spider's future because it's pretty awesome. It has some grit to it, for sure."
But don't overlook the youngest member of the Sully clan. Trinity Bliss' Tuk has mostly found herself kidnapped and captured again and again (to the point that social media users are uniting with a plea to just give her a gun already), but it seems her days of being a punching bag are over. According to Bliss:
"I'm so excited by the teases I've gotten of what's going to happen in "4" and "5" for our characters. Tuk has grown so much, but she has so much more to grow. She's already got this warrior in her and so much compassion, but I cannot wait to play older Tuk and Tuk my age and bring to life her teenage aspect. That's just going to be really fun. I even just want to see what happens to all the other characters that I love in this film and how this story unravels, because it's a beautiful one."
While we await word on the next phase of the saga, "Avatar: Fire & Ash" is now playing in theaters.