The Pluribus Season 1 Finale Proves One Fan Theory Horrifyingly Correct

Spoilers for the "Pluribus" season 1 finale to follow.

"Pluribus" season 1, now concluded, released on a weekly premiere schedule and was all the more enjoyable for it. Part of the fun of television is the waiting; the weekly gaps between episodes give your imagination time to go wild, and that's what happened for so many "Pluribus" viewers. Indeed, many of those fan-theorists should be patting themselves on the back after the season 1 finale, "La Chica o El Mundo."

For the full context, though, let's rewind. "Pluribus" episode 3, "Grenade," revealed that at some point in the past, Carol had some of her eggs frozen, presumably for if she and Helen (Miriam Shor) ever wanted to have children. Then, episode 6, "HDP," revealed that, in order to add the immune to the hive, the Others need to harvest the immune's stem cells so as to tailor the virus to them.

The theory, which circulated wildly among fan forums like Reddit and entertainment publications, was that the Others would use Carol's frozen eggs to create the stem cells they need to turn her. Observant viewers even noted how, when Carol officially denied the Others access to her stem cells, the Others only agreed "no stem cells will be harvested from your body." Episode 6's horrifying revelation of what HDP is, in turn, established that the Others are capable of lying by omission. Before the stem cell scene, Carol and Diabaté (Samba Schutte) even shared a breakfast that included scrambled eggs.

Well, take a bow, "Pluribus" fans. "La Chica o El Mundo" features Carol learning what you all had predicted: the Others have harvested stem cells from her eggs on the shelf, and she now has about a month until they've made a strain of the virus that works on her.