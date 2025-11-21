Pluribus Episode 4 Turns A Throwaway Comedic Moment Into A Key Plot Point

This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 4.

Over its first few episodes, Vince Gilligan's Apple TV sci-fi show "Pluribus" has revealed that it's able to explore surprisingly many points of view for a show that has transformed almost everyone on Earth into one happy, interconnected hive mind. The series premiere, "We Is Us," depicted this connection largely through Carol Sturka's (the superb Rhea Seehorn of "Better Call Saul" fame) shocked eyes. However, episode 2 (titled "Pirate Lady") was quick to reveal that her warranted but abrasive cynicism makes her a minority of one, even among the precious few humans who have retained their individuality.

However, there's one guy whose views on the global situation have been unknown until now. Manousos (Carlos Manuel Vesga, "The Luckiest Man in America), the Paraguayan man who is briefly mentioned in "Pirate Lady," finally makes an appearance in "Pluribus" season 1, episode 4. Despite his self-imposed seclusion, the episode also strongly suggests that he might be on his way to become the greatest and very possibly only ally Carol has ... thanks to a seemingly throwaway comedy spot from the previous episode.

In "Pluribus" season 1, episode 3 ("Grenade"), Carol attempts to contact the mysterious Paraguayan, who's just about the only remaining person on Earth she hasn't managed to piss off just yet. This turns out to be just as unsuccessful as the hive mind's attempts to communicate with him. However, when Carol loses her cool and impulsively delivers a colorful insult by phone ("F*** your mother, a******!"), Manousos perks up his ears. Since he seems to know that there's no way a hive mind "pod person" would use such colorful language, Carol's swearing is proof enough that Manousos isn't alone in the world after all.