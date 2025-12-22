DC's Cryptic 2026 Plans Point To Superman Dying (Again)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1993's "Superman" #75, the Man of Steel fell in battle against the monstrous Doomsday, a villain created specifically for this story to kill Superman. Of course, Superman didn't die for good, but the story definitely got people paying attention to "Superman" comics.

For good or ill, "The Death of Superman" remains an important storyline in superhero comics. It's been adapted as an animated movie twice, first in 2006 then again in 2018. Superman (Henry Cavill) also died at Doomsday's hands in "Batman v. Superman," the kick-off to the DC Extended Universe. (Some might argue Superman dying so early was the moment that franchise was doomed.)

"The Death of Superman" was a trend-setter; now, Marvel and DC often kill off superheroes for a bit, then bring them back in a grand return. At this point the revolving door of death and resurrections feels less Christ-like, and more in the vein of soap opera. Indeed, DC Comics' previews for 2026 hint that, once more, Superman might meet his "end."

The DC crossover event of 2025 is "DC: K.O." Plotted like a tournament arc in a shonen manga, "K.O." features big name DC characters competing in a battle tournament to attain power from the God of Evil, Darkseid, needed to save the universe. (Also showing up to the competition are some non-DC characters, like Homelander from "The Boys.")

"DC: K.O." is set to wrap with its fifth issue on March 4, 2026. Also releasing that month are "Superman" #36 (by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora), the synopsis of which says Superman is now "missing," and "Justice League Unlimited" #17 (by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry), in which Batman and Wonder Woman are looking for a new leader for the League after "K.O." #5.

With Superman gone, Superboys will have to step up.