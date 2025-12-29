The Unbelievable Legal Loophole That Gave Kevin Smith Ownership Of Jay And Silent Bob

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kevin Smith has always been a beacon for aspiring indie filmmakers to look toward. His feature debut, "Clerks," became the little indie darling that could, kicking off his career in impressive fashion. All eyes were on Smith and what he would do next. He leaned into his comic book nerd sensibilities and made "Mallrats," a buddy comedy that takes place, well, at a mall. Though the movie was a big disappointment in its day, it has since become a fan favorite. More than that, it also gave Smith the rights to Jay and Silent Bob, which greatly influenced his career from that point on.

An oral history published by The Ringer for the 30th anniversary of "Mallrats" revealed how Smith was able to take the characters of Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (who Smith plays himself) and take them from "Clerks," which was distributed by Miramax, over to a Universal Pictures production. It came down to some clever legal maneuvering.

"Our lawyer carved out Jay and Silent Bob," producer and longtime Smith collaborator Scott Mosier said. "I don't even think they blinked." Indeed, while the deal with Miramax for "Clerks" was being ironed out, they put in a clause that allowed for Smith to retain ownership of those characters. Per the story, Smith's memory differs slightly, but the result is the same. The lawyers determined, per the title "Clerks," that it's "about the guys inside the store, not the guys outside the store."

Thus, Jay and Silent Bob appeared in "Mallrats" and began building out the so-called View Askewniverse, a shared continuity that runs through many of Smith's films. He's made movies like "Red State" and "Tusk" that don't feature these characters; by and large, Smith has built his career on the backs of this dynamic duo.