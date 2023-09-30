Is A Mallrats Sequel From Kevin Smith Still Happening?

One cannot understate the success of Kevin Smith's "Clerks" in 1994. According to Smith himself, the movie only cost $27,575 to make, and that was achieved mostly by maxing out several credit cards. Various reports have the film earning somewhere between $3 million and $4.4 million in its theatrical release which, given its budget, made it one of the most successful indies of its era. It went on to earn many times than on home video and swiftly achieved a cult status among the disaffected teens and twentysomethings of the '90s. Naturally, Hollywood took notice, and Smith's next film, "Mallrats," was granted a much larger budget and greater filmmaking resources; it was put together for a massive $6 million.

The format of "Mallrats" was very similar to "Clerks," in that it was about two twentysomething slugabeds idly hanging around a single location talking about pop culture, sex, and their relationships. "Clerks," however, was set in a tiny convenience store and followed working stiffs during a long shift, whereas "Mallrats" was set in a local mall on the protagonists' day off. It starred Jason Lee and Jeremy London as the film's lovelorn leads and Shannen Doherty and Claire Forlani as their respectively dejected girlfriends. Lee's character, Brodie, would later appear in Smith's "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

Smith has already made a sequel to "Strike Back" and two sequels to "Clerks," and has been toying with the idea of returning to "Mallrats" for several years. On a 2022 episode of Smith's video podcast "Fatman Beyond," he gave the most recent update on "Twilight of the Mallrats," a film that would catch up with Brodie, T.S., Rene, and Brandi 30 years later.